Children in Toronto 1st in Canada to receive pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, local officials say

A group of children in Toronto were the first in Canada to receive a dose of the recently approved Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, local officials say.

In a news release, City of Toronto officials said 10 vaccines were being provided Tuesday “ahead of a limited number of youth vaccination appointments on Wednesday and a large number of vaccinations on Thursday.”

Children at The Hospital for Sick Children attended a clinic to be vaccinated, the statement said.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, and SickKids hospital CEO Ronald Cohen were on hand to witness the milestone.

Last week, Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged five to 11.

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for children arrived in Canada on Sunday.

In Ontario, bookings for immunizations opened on Tuesday morning with most appointments beginning Thursday.

#BREAKING: Toronto Mayor John Tory and Health Minister Christine Elliott greeting the first ten kids in Canada in the 5-11 age group to get the #COVID19 vaccine. The exception for Sick Kids Hospital families made possible by an early shipment of vaccine. #onpoli #topoli pic.twitter.com/1FDNjq3N37 — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) November 23, 2021