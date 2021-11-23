SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Children in Toronto 1st in Canada to receive pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, local officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 4:59 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11' COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11
WATCH ABOVE: Parents in Ontario and Saskatchewan can start booking first dose appointments today and a process is already underway in other provinces. Jamie Mauracher has more on the latest vaccination efforts for mini-Canadians.

A group of children in Toronto were the first in Canada to receive a dose of the recently approved Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, local officials say.

In a news release, City of Toronto officials said 10 vaccines were being provided Tuesday “ahead of a limited number of youth vaccination appointments on Wednesday and a large number of vaccinations on Thursday.”

Children at The Hospital for Sick Children attended a clinic to be vaccinated, the statement said.

Read more: Ontario reports 68,000 COVID vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 by 10 a.m.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, and SickKids hospital CEO Ronald Cohen were on hand to witness the milestone.

Last week, Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged five to 11.

Story continues below advertisement

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for children arrived in Canada on Sunday.

In Ontario, bookings for immunizations opened on Tuesday morning with most appointments beginning Thursday.

