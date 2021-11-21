Santa Claus parade returns to Saskatoon for 2021

Send this page to someone via email

After last year’s cancellation, the 30th annual Saskatoon Santa Claus Parade lit up the streets once again.

Although the air was brisk, hundreds of people crowded the streets of downtown Saskatoon to watch the Christmas-themed parade.

This year the parade was meant to recognize and celebrate local health care workers, who were this year’s parade grand marshal.

The float convoy started on 1 Ave before dropping Santa off at Midtown Mall.

Sports teams, local businesses and organizations joined in on the float creativity and had fun with the tradition.

However, kids and parents alike were most excited to see the jolliest man of them all, Santa Claus.

“I was like really excited,” said a young parade attendee, Zoey. “I didn’t even know how to feel to be like with Santa.”

Even with COVID-19 restrictions in place, kids were still able to get candy canes and little takeaways.

Police had roadways blocked off for the parade route and were controlling traffic in surrounding areas.

Many downtown businesses were giving out free hot chocolate and snacks to people attending the parade while also offering space for people to warm up.

Once voting was complete, it was decided Infinity Events & Decor was the winner of the Judges’ Choice Award. The Frozen-themed float featured fully dressed characters and a set that was wintery and fun enough to be straight out of the movie.

PuroClean Restoration Saskatoon was the winner of the Peoples’ Choice Award. The float depicted what a living room would look like on Christmas morning with a completely decorated Christmas tree on board.

