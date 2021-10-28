SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario removes capacity limits allowing for Santa Claus parades, other outdoor public events

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2021 9:41 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: As Ontario sets deadline to end mask mandates, experts say they’re still important' COVID-19: As Ontario sets deadline to end mask mandates, experts say they’re still important
Ontario has announced its plan — a plan that’s subject to change — to end mask mandates by March 2022, after other measures like capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination requirements are already gone. But experts say masks should be among the last things to go, even with high vaccination rates. Global’s Jamie Mauracher has more.

TORONTO – Ontario is removing capacity limits at outdoor, organized public events such as Remembrance Day ceremonies and Santa Claus parades.

Some cities, including Toronto, have already opted not to do a traditional Santa Claus parade with crowds this year.

Read more: Ontario government lifts COVID capacity limits for bars, restaurants, gyms beginning Monday

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says outdoor capacity limits are also lifted in most other sectors, such as fairs and festivals, outdoor areas of museums and zoos, and ski hills as well as other outdoor recreational amenities.

Alexandra Hilkene notes that the risk of COVID-19 transmission is significantly lower outside.

Read more: COVID-19: Mixed reaction after Ontario lifts capacity limits on certain industries

Story continues below advertisement

Outdoor social gatherings are still limited to 100 people and outdoor capacity limits at nightclubs remain in place.

Other regulatory changes include removing a requirement that vehicles stay two metres apart at drive-in or drive-thru venues.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario COVID tagOntario capacity limits tagontario coroanvirus tagOntairo Reopening tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers