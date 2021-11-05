Santa Claus parades to return to Port Hope and Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

The traditional Santa Claus parades in Port Hope and Cobourg are returning after last year’s hiatus, the municipalities announced this week.

The 2020 editions in both towns were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parades are proceeding this year following the Ontario government’s removal of capacity limits for all organized outdoor events in late October.

On Friday, the Municipality of Port Hope announced that its traditional Santa Claus Parade event will return at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, with COVID-19 protocols in effect.

Read more: No Santa Claus parade in downtown Peterborough in 2021 despite outdoor gathering restrictions lifted

The parade will resume its traditional route, starting at Ridout Street along Walton Street to Queen Street, and then south to Augusta Street.

“We are thrilled to host the Santa Claus parade street-side once again, after pivoting last year to a reverse parade,” Mayor Bob Sanderson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the first large-scale event that we are hosting in the community since the pandemic started. While it is encouraging and a step towards pre-pandemic times that we can gather in larger groups again, I encourage residents and visitors to be mindful of the protocols that remain in place to help keep our community safe.”

The municipality said parade participants and spectators should follow the mandated provincial protocols:

avoid gathering where possible. Spectators are encouraged to spread out where possible

maintain physical distancing of two metres from those not in your household

wear a mask

Residents and community groups interested in participating in the parade can visit porthopesantaclausparade.ca to register in advance. Confirmation of float and walking party approval will be provided via email.

Cobourg Santa Claus Parade

On Monday, Cobourg town council voted in favour of hosting the traditional Santa Claus parade, which will take place on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The town’s first-ever nighttime parade will begin at the Cobourg Public Library (King Street West and William Street) and move east along King Street and end at Victoria Park.

“We are very much looking forward to hosting our first-ever evening parade promising to bring a magical holiday atmosphere and, of course, incorporate our beautiful annual light display in Victoria Park, Rotary Harbourfront Park and the downtown area,” said Coun. Adam Bureau, coordinator of arts, culture and tourism for the Town of Cobourg.

“I am really looking forward to seeing all the creative parade floats as we celebrate the holiday season.”

This year’s them is “Favourite Holiday Jingle and Light Show,” as participants are encouraged to enter floats with both a musical lighting component. Judging will take place fo best commercial float, best non-commercial float, best themed float, the Mayor’s Award and People’s Choice Award.

Participants must register before Friday, Nov. 26. For more information, visit the Town of Cobourg’s website.

Advertisement