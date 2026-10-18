Favourite Family Recipe: Helen’s kiwi pavlova

Helen’s Kiwi Pavlova
- 4 egg whites
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 small tsp vanilla
- 1 small tsp cornflour
- 1 small tsp vinegar
Beat egg whites until stiff; add sugar slowly and continue beating until very stiff.
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Stir together vanilla, cornflour, and vinegar in a cup and then stir into egg white mixture.
Place parchment on a cookie sheet and pile the mixture on top, shaping it into a circle (with a spatula or spoon) creating a slight indentation in the center.
Bake one hour at 200 degrees F.
Let cool completely.
Serve topped generously with whipping cream and sliced, ripe kiwi fruit.
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