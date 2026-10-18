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Lifestyle

Favourite Family Recipe: Helen’s kiwi pavlova

By Helen Liang Special to Global News
Posted October 18, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Helen Liang shows us how to make a recipe passed down from her mother. View image in full screen
Helen Liang shows us how to make a recipe passed down from her mother. Global News
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Helen’s Kiwi Pavlova

  • 4 egg whites
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 small tsp vanilla
  • 1 small tsp cornflour
  • 1 small tsp vinegar

Beat egg whites until stiff; add sugar slowly and continue beating until very stiff.

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Stir together vanilla, cornflour, and vinegar in a cup and then stir into egg white mixture.

Place parchment on a cookie sheet and pile the mixture on top, shaping it into a circle (with a spatula or spoon) creating a slight indentation in the center.

Bake one hour at 200 degrees F.

Let cool completely.

Serve topped generously with whipping cream and sliced, ripe kiwi fruit.

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