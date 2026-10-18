Favourite Family Recipe: Helen’s kiwi pavlova

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Helen’s Kiwi Pavlova

4 egg whites

1 cup sugar

1 small tsp vanilla

1 small tsp cornflour

1 small tsp vinegar

Beat egg whites until stiff; add sugar slowly and continue beating until very stiff.

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Stir together vanilla, cornflour, and vinegar in a cup and then stir into egg white mixture.

Place parchment on a cookie sheet and pile the mixture on top, shaping it into a circle (with a spatula or spoon) creating a slight indentation in the center.

Bake one hour at 200 degrees F.

Let cool completely.

Serve topped generously with whipping cream and sliced, ripe kiwi fruit.