Canada

Traditional Santa Claus parades return to Cambridge in coming weeks

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 12:46 pm
Santa Claus will be visiting Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo in the coming weeks. View image in full screen
Santa Claus will be visiting Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo in the coming weeks. Getty Images / MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN / Contributor

The City of Cambridge says both of its Santa Claus parades will run in their traditional formats this year.

“Residents are reminded to keep safety top of mind and that masks are required when six feet of physical distance isn’t possible, as per provincial regulations,” a release from the city reads.

Read more: COVID-19 — Deadline approaching to get second dose in time for Christmas

The Cambridge Santa Claus Parade will run this Saturday, with the first float turning onto Hespeler Road from Dunbar Road promptly at 6 p.m.

The route will once again run up Hespeler Road before turning off at Langs Drive.

“The Cambridge Santa Claus Parade is actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation, and the health and safety of our community is paramount to us,” organizers say in a note on their website. “Please note that details posted are subject to change, depending on Public Health guidelines and the COVID-19 situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Santa makes triumphant return to Dundas Street for 2021 London Santa Claus Parade

The second parade will occur in the Hespeler area of Cambridge on Dec. 4.

Beginning at noon, the procession for the Hespeler Santa Claus Parade will run down Queen Street from Groh Avenue until Sheffield Street.

Santa Claus will also be making an appearance in Kitchener on Saturday and Waterloo the following Saturday.

The traditional K-W Santa Claus parade, which runs through both cities, will instead be a reverse parade at two locations.

In Kitchener, the event will be held at the Aud, while in Waterloo it will take place at RIM Park, with both events beginning at 10 a.m.

