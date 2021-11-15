SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: Deadline approaching to get second dose in time for Christmas

By Megan King Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 10:07 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Deadline approaching for second dose in time for Christmas' COVID-19: Deadline approaching for second dose in time for Christmas
As a rise in COVID cases continues to pose a problem locally, the deadline to get vaccinated before Christmas is fast approaching.

As the weather continues to cool and we inch our way closer to the winter holiday season, vaccination may often be a deciding factor in who makes the invite list for family gatherings.

Friday was the last day for unvaccinated individuals in Ontario to receive their first dose to ensure that they’ll be eligible for their second dose and full vaccination against COVID-19 by Christmas.

The Friday deadline also coincided with a milestone in Kingston, as 90 per cent of the eligible KFL&A population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.6 per cent has had two doses.

KFL&A Public Health’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, expressed his pride in the Kingston community in a statement regarding the milestone last Friday.

“The partnerships and commitment from staff and volunteers, health care agencies, primary care providers, pharmacies, schools and municipalities are remarkable and reflect the strength of our community,” says Oglaza. “This high level of vaccination will reduce the risk of COVID-19 in our community and prevent hospitalizations and death.”

Public health goes on to say that it will take a few more months to vaccinate all remaining eligible residents, but plans are underway to organize vaccine clinics.

There will also be a focus on those aged five to 11, when vaccines are approved for that age group.

For those who have received their first shot, a second dose will need to be administered at least two weeks before your holiday gatherings to ensure full vaccination status.

