Crime

17-year-old killed in Barrie, suspects outstanding: police

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 12:36 pm
The Barrie Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
The Barrie Police Service headquarters. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police in Barrie, Ont., are searching for suspects in an apparent homicide investigation that has left a 17-year-old male dead.

According to a statement issued by investigators, police were called to the area of Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road around 6 p.m. Friday.

Read more: 2-vehicle crash north of Barrie leaves 1 man dead, another injured: police

Police did not release any other information regarding the teen’s death or how many suspects are outstanding.

The Tactical Support and K9 units were called Friday evening to assist with the investigation, the statement added.

Read more: Barrie Police make arrest in ‘historic’ homicide of Katherine Janeiro

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said there are no concerns for public safety and the investigation is ongoing.

