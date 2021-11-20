17-year-old killed in Barrie, suspects outstanding: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Barrie, Ont., are searching for suspects in an apparent homicide investigation that has left a 17-year-old male dead.

According to a statement issued by investigators, police were called to the area of Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road around 6 p.m. Friday.

Police did not release any other information regarding the teen’s death or how many suspects are outstanding.

The Tactical Support and K9 units were called Friday evening to assist with the investigation, the statement added.

Investigators said there are no concerns for public safety and the investigation is ongoing.