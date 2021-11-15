Menu

Montreal gun
November 15 2021 3:32pm
01:58

Teen shot and killed in Montreal’s 31st homicide of 2021

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough on Sunday night. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

