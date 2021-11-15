16-year-old shot and killed in Montreal’s Saint-Michel district

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old was shot and killed in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension district of Montreal Sunday night.

At around 9 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in a residential neighbourhood at the corner of Villeray Street and 20th Avenue.

That’s where emergency services discovered the young male victim, who had been shot in the upper body. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The major crimes unit has begun its investigation into the shooting. This is the 31st homicide on the island of Montreal this year.