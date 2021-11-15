Menu

Crime

16-year-old shot and killed in Montreal’s Saint-Michel district

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2021 7:19 am
A teenager was shot and killed in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension district. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
A teenager was shot and killed in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension district. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. TVA

A 16-year-old was shot and killed in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension district of Montreal Sunday night.

At around 9 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in a residential neighbourhood at the corner of Villeray Street and 20th Avenue.

Read more: ‘Staff members saw this’ — Suspects sought after teen killed outside Montreal schools

That’s where emergency services discovered the young male victim, who had been shot in the upper body. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The major crimes unit has begun its investigation into the shooting. This is the 31st homicide on the island of Montreal this year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
