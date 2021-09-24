Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 24 2021 5:49pm
02:03

Quebec puts forth $90M to tackle gun violence

Quebec is injecting $90million as it tackles the issue of gun violence. As Global’s Dan Spector reports, the new funding will allow 20 different police forces to ramp up investigation and enforcement efforts.

Advertisement

Video Home