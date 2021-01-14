Barrie Police make arrest in ‘historic’ homicide of Katherine Janeiro

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie Police say they’ve arrested a 58-year-old man for murder in connection with the “historic” homicide of Katherine Janeiro.

On Oct. 10, 1994, Janeiro, 20, was found dead from multiple stab wounds in her apartment at 258 Dunlop St. W.

The investigation into Janeiro’s murder spanned 26 years and the arrest was prompted by new information that the Barrie Police’s homicide unit received about a year ago.

“The announcement of an arrest in a historical investigation is one that can bring about mixed feelings of emotion for the family involved,” said Barrie Police chief Kimberley Greenwood said in a statement.

Arrest Made in Historical Homicide Investigation: On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Barrie Police Service Homicide Unit investigators arrested a 58-year-old Barrie male for Murder in the death of Katherine Janeiro. https://t.co/g2Znu5Qhyzhttps://t.co/XbRLuOBrcU pic.twitter.com/CoiRKTVfhx — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) January 14, 2021

“The fact that today we can hold someone accountable for the violent death of Katherine Janeiro should serve as proof that no homicide case is ever closed until an arrest is made.”

Katherine’s daughter Dawn, who was only two years old at the time of her mother’s death, said closure of her mother’s case will help bring her peace.

“I want to thank those who never gave up hope in looking for my mother’s murderer,” she said in a statement.

“I wish my grandparents, Dinora and Fernando Janeiro, were alive to see this day.”

The accused is scheduled to appear via video on Thursday at Ontario’s Court of Justice in Barrie to be remanded into custody.

Congratulations @BarriePolice for your work in recent months on this 26 year old case. For the Janeiro family, this is a day long hoped for. https://t.co/GHEXBVw3r8 — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) January 14, 2021

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160.