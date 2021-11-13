2-vehicle crash north of Barrie leaves 1 man dead, another injured: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in a township north of Barrie, Ont., Friday night, Ontario Provincial police say.

According to a statement issued by the OPP, at around 10:40 p.m. Nov 12., an officer on patrol came upon the crash between a Ford pickup truck and a Nissan Versa at the intersection of Simcoe County Road 93 and Ebenezer Side Road in Tiny Township.

Emergency crews pronounced the 59-year-old male driver of the Nissan dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old male driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital for treatment and was later released.

Simcoe County Road 93 was closed overnight for the investigation and has since been reopened.

OPP Central Region is investigating the cause of the collision.