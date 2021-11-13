Menu

Traffic

2-vehicle crash north of Barrie leaves 1 man dead, another injured: police

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted November 13, 2021 2:26 pm
A man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in a township north of Barrie, Ont., Friday night, Ontario Provincial police say.

According to a statement issued by the OPP, at around 10:40 p.m. Nov 12., an officer on patrol came upon the crash between a Ford pickup truck and a Nissan Versa at the intersection of Simcoe County Road 93 and Ebenezer Side Road in Tiny Township.

Read more: Ontario driver charged after mattress secured to roof of car with bedsheet

Emergency crews pronounced the 59-year-old male driver of the Nissan dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old male driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital for treatment and was later released.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes suspended driver charged with failing to remain at crash scene: OPP

Simcoe County Road 93 was closed overnight for the investigation and has since been reopened.

OPP Central Region is investigating the cause of the collision.

