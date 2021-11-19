Surrey RCMP release sketches of suspects in theft of vehicle with baby inside

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP has released sketches of two men accused of stealing a vehicle with a baby in it earlier this month.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen from a home near 172 Street and 58 Avenue around 8:30 on the morning of Nov. 9.

View image in full screen Anyone who recognizes either of these men is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. Surrey RCMP

It had been left running in the driveway, with the one-year-old child in the back seat.

Story continues below advertisement

An Amber Alert was briefly issued before the vehicle was spotted abandoned just under an hour later, with the child safely inside.

Investigators now believe there were two suspects, one who stole the vehicle and a second man who was driving a black Mercedes SUV.

Police are hoping to speak with the drivers of these two vehicles who they believe may have witnessed the incident. Surrey RCMP

The first suspect is described as Caucasian, in his mid-30s and heavy-set with short hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt.

The second suspect is described as Caucasian, in his late-30s to early 30s and with a skinny build. He was bald, had a missing tooth and was wearing a grey sweat suit.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver police search for suspect who stole car with mother and baby sleeping inside vehicle

Mounties are also hoping to speak with the drivers of two witness vehicles who were in the area at the time the vehicle was stolen.

Anyone who recognizes either of vehicle is asked to contact police