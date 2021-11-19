Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP release sketches of suspects in theft of vehicle with baby inside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 8:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Car stolen from Surrey home with baby inside' Car stolen from Surrey home with baby inside
WATCH: A frantic scene in Surrey Tuesday morning after a thief stole a car with a one year-old baby inside. The child was recovered soon after unharmed, and police are now hunting for the suspect. Kamil Karamali reports – Nov 9, 2021

Surrey RCMP has released sketches of two men accused of stealing a vehicle with a baby in it earlier this month.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen from a home near 172 Street and 58 Avenue around 8:30 on the morning of Nov. 9.

Anyone who recognizes either of these men is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes either of these men is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. Surrey RCMP

It had been left running in the driveway, with the one-year-old child in the back seat.

An Amber Alert was briefly issued before the vehicle was spotted abandoned just under an hour later, with the child safely inside.

Investigators now believe there were two suspects, one who stole the vehicle and a second man who was driving a black Mercedes SUV.

Police are hoping to speak with the drivers of these two vehicles who they believe may have witnessed the incident.
Police are hoping to speak with the drivers of these two vehicles who they believe may have witnessed the incident. Surrey RCMP

The first suspect is described as Caucasian, in his mid-30s and heavy-set with short hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt.

The second suspect is described as Caucasian, in his late-30s to early 30s and with a skinny build.  He was bald, had a missing tooth and was wearing a grey sweat suit.

Mounties are also hoping to speak with the drivers of two witness vehicles who were in the area at the time the vehicle was stolen.

Anyone who recognizes either of vehicle is asked to contact police

