2 dogs killed in Toronto-area shooting, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Two dogs have been shot and killed in an Etobicoke, Ont. neighbourhood and police are trying to determine what happened.

Toronto Police say they responded to the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue for reports of the sound of gunshots at about 10:49 a.m.

Hours later at about 2 p.m., officers found a shooting scene inside a residence and two dogs that had been shot. No one else was reported injured.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It was confirmed by police at about 3:30 p.m. that both dogs had died.

When police initially received the report of gunshots, they said they were also advised about an unknown number of suspects seen running away from the scene and were last seen running through Rexlington Park. At least one was confirmed to have been wearing gray clothing, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and police remain on scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or call Crime Stoppers.