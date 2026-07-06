$20M worth of cocaine seized by York police and CBSA, 6 arrested

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Six people from Kitchener, Ont., are facing several drug trafficking charges following a joint investigation by York Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Dubbed “Project Golden Frog,” police investigated the trafficking of cocaine in York Region and other parts of the Greater Toronto Area. A total of 260 kg of cocaine with an approximate street value of $20 million was seized.

It was prompted when the CBSA intercepted and examined a shipment from Panama in May 2026 that contained a large amount of what was believed to be cocaine. The agency contacted York police, which took on the investigation.

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Through the probe, police linked the shipment to a suspect with ties to Kitchener.

Three people were taken into custody on June 11, with a search warrant executed at a home and storage locker in the Ontario city. Police seized what they called proceeds of a crime, which included $2.5 million in cash.

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Additional search warrants were then executed at a home, a business and a storage locker in Kitchener on June 17. Two more suspects were taken into custody, and a quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine, as well as currency were seized by police.

The final suspect was taken into custody on June 23 and charged.

The ages of the suspects range from 22 to 48.

All six suspects face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, with a charge of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 laid against five of the six.

Three of the six suspects were also charged with unlawfully importing a Schedule I substance and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.