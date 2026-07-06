Coney Island shooting leaves 8 injured, including 4 children, police say

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Four adults and four children were shot in Coney Island during a barbecue on Saturday night, the New York City Police Department confirmed in a statement to Global News.

“On Saturday, July 4, 2026, at approximately 10:37 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of multiple persons shot in the vicinity of 2929 West 31 Street,” police said. “Upon arrival, officers were informed that eight individuals sustained gunshot wounds.”

The victims were a 37-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, a seven-year-old boy and a six-year-old boy.

The NYPD told Global News that a six-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen, a seven-year-old boy was shot in both legs, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh.

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Police said that EMS responded and transported all eight victims to a local hospital.

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“Seven victims are listed in stable condition, and the 21-year-old female is listed in critical condition,” police added.

During a news conference on Sunday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the preliminary investigation indicates that a family barbecue was taking place in the courtyard when an unknown male dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask approached the fence line and fired multiple rounds into the courtyard before fleeing on foot.

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“There is no indication at this time that there was any argument or altercation at the barbecue before the shooting occurred,” Tisch added.

“A TEC-9-style firearm equipped with an extended magazine was recovered on that scene along with 10 discharged shell casings. Seven of the victims are currently listed as not likely to die. One victim, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and is listed in critical condition.”

This remains an active investigation and no arrests have been made.

During the news conference, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that all four children involved in the incident “are expected to survive.”

“There is no place for this kind of violence in our city. We will not tolerate it and we will fight it with every single tool at our disposal. As we mourn alongside those whose loved ones have been hurt, let us also recommit ourselves to the work of building a city where every celebration is safe and every holiday is joyful,” Mamdani added.

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Earlier last week, the NYPD confirmed a gang-related homicide that occurred on the same block as Saturday night’s shooting and police are now looking into whether there’s a connection between the two incidents.

Elsewhere in Brooklyn, an NYPD detective was shot after 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to details shared by police at the news conference.

Det. Robert L. Karroll and another officer were parked in an unmarked police car when an 18-year-old man carrying a gun approached their car, Tisch said.

The officers got out of the vehicle and “attempted to engage the armed individual,” she added.

The exchange between the officers and the 18-year-old man was not recorded because police “do not have body-worn camera video of the actual shooting incident, presumably because it happened so quickly and unexpectedly,” Tisch said.

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“There is also ballistic damage to the department vehicle that the officers were sitting in, including bullet-holes in the front and rear windshields and the passenger side of the car. Three officers discharged their weapons. The subject was not struck,” Tisch told reporters.

Police said officers activated their body cameras after the shooting began.

The suspect fled on foot and was apprehended several blocks away.

Karroll, who was struck in the back of his ballistic vest, is expected to make a full recovery.

“His ballistic vest performed exactly as it was designed, and today that vest saved his life,” Tisch said. “What happened this morning is another reminder that police officers never know what they will encounter when they begin a tour. Even what appears to be a routine patrol assignment can turn life-threatening in just an instant.”

Mamdani said he was relieved that Karroll was wearing a bulletproof vest and was not seriously injured as a result of it.

“The individual with the gun was tased, disarmed and has been taken into custody,” Mamdani added. “I want to take this moment to express my gratitude that this incident did not hold more grave consequences and to Det. Karroll and to every officer who has been safeguarding our city over what has been a busy holiday weekend.”