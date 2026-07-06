Ontario, Alberta push to advance 3,300 km east-west oil pipeline

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Alberta counterpart Danielle Smith are pushing the idea of a new 3,300-kilometre oil pipeline that would run from Hardisty, Alta., to Sarnia, Ont.

The plan follows an agreement signed between Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan to explore an east-west energy corridor and railway.

That plan, outlined in a memorandum of understanding last summer, was to work together to study a potential east-west pipeline made with domestically produced steel to connect to the not-yet-built James Bay deep-sea port in Ontario.

Ford said Monday that the pipeline would be known as the Northern Shield Energy Corridor and was designed to take advantage of oil-refining capacity in Sarnia.

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The proposed route would go from Hardisty to Regina, Winnipeg and then arc through Ontario, north of Toronto and end in Sarnia.

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A feasibility study is currently underway involving various consulting groups.

Ford joined Smith to make the announcement at the Calgary Stampede after the two leaders were up bright and early flipping pancakes at Smith’s annual premier’s breakfast.

“We’re going to keep working to build a more secure, united and resilient Canadian economy, so we can keep Canadian workers on the job, make life more affordable for Canadian families and help get Canadian energy to new markets across the country and around the world,” he said in a statement.

The Ontario government estimated the pipeline would move 500,000 barrels of oil per day for domestic use.

While the news release referenced opportunities for Manitoba to join the project, it did not include any indication that its provincial government had signed up for a project that would likely have to travel through its territory.

“Alberta is committed to working with provincial and federal partners to turn this opportunity into reality,” Smith said in the news release. “A new west-east pipeline will connect Canadian energy with Canadian consumers while laying the foundation for future growth.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said it would strengthen Canadian “energy security and create good-paying jobs.”

— with a file from The Canadian Press