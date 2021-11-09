Vancouver police search for suspect who stole car with mother and baby sleeping inside vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating after a suspect stole a car with a mother and child sleeping inside.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, a man parked his car near Keefer and Abbott streets and went to a nearby grocery store as his wife and three-month-old baby remained in the vehicle to have a nap.

2:13 Vancouver Police arrest dozens for shoplifting over weekend Vancouver Police arrest dozens for shoplifting over weekend

Police say the suspect entered the unlocked car and drove it to Science World as the mother and child were asleep.

Story continues below advertisement

After the woman woke up, the suspect got out of the car and fled.

“For a suspect to steal a car while it was occupied with people is exceptionally bold,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement. “Thankfully, the woman and her child were physically uninjured and none of their belongings were taken.”

Police say the woman last saw the suspect near Quebec Street and National Avenue.

He is described as a man 25 to 35 years old, who was wearing a black three-quarters length winter coat with yellow trim and a black-and-yellow logo on the back, black pants, brown shoes and a black hat with a red brim.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-4034.