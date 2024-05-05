Menu

Crime

1 person hospitalized as gunshots fired between vehicles in southeast Edmonton: EPS

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 5, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
Officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting between two vehicles in the area of 86 Street and 6 Avenue southwest on Saturday. View image in full screen
Officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting between two vehicles in the area of 86 Street and 6 Avenue southwest on Saturday. Global News
One person was hospitalized Saturday following an apparent gunfight between the occupants of two vehicles in southeast Edmonton, police say.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting between two vehicles in the area of 86 Street and 6 Avenue southeast around 6:40 p.m.

When officers arrived they found “evidence of a shooting along with a number of residences that had been damaged by gunfire,” police said.

Two men were taken into custody, one of whom is being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and others may have been involved.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact police.

