Edmonton police charge man in 3 armed robberies involving handguns, shotgun

A 39-year-old man has been charged with several firearms and robbery offences following three armed robberies in Edmonton late last month.

All three robberies took place on Thursday, April, 25, within the span of a few hours, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release on Thursday morning.

The first one happened around 9:50 p.m., at a liquor store in the area of 97th Avenue and 182nd Street. Police said a man entered the store, pointed a handgun at an employee, demanded cash and then left.

About 15 minutes later, the man allegedly entered a convenience store at 84th Avenue and 182nd Street, pointed a handgun at an employee, demanded money and left.

The third armed robbery took place at midnight at a bar in the area of 82nd Avenue and 175th Street. Police said the suspect went into the bar with a shotgun and demanded cash from the bartender. He fired the shotgun at the floor as he was leaving, police said. The bar had about 20 people inside at the time. No one was injured.

On April 30, police charged Devan Schotts, 39, with 16 offences, including three counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of discharging a firearm.