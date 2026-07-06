Suspicious death in Edmonton leads to homicide investigation

A suspicious death that occurred on Saturday morning is now being investigated by the Edmonton police’s homicide sector.
Edmonton said in a media release they responded to a weapons complaint at 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of 106 Avenue and 113 Street.
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Upon arrival, police found an injured male. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.
Police are asking for any video footage from the area of 111 Street to 115 Street and 103 Avenue to 107 Avenue that may have captured a dark-coloured SUV fleeing the area between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.
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