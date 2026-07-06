Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II astronaut, is leaving the Canadian Space Agency

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted July 6, 2026 3:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Jeremy Hansen updates Canadians about life after Artemis II'
Jeremy Hansen updates Canadians about life after Artemis II
WATCH ABOVE: Jeremy Hansen updates Canadians about life after Artemis II – Jun 12, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Astronaut Jeremy Hansen, the first Canadian to take part in a lunar mission, is retiring from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Hansen made a historic trip around the moon in April as part of the Artemis II space mission.

“This September, after 32 years of military service and 17 years as a Canadian Space Agency astronaut—culminating in the incredible privilege of flying around the Moon on Artemis II—I will be transitioning from my full-time role at the CSA,” Hansen said in a social media post Monday.

Hansen, who is a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force, will transition to becoming a reservist.

Artemis II mission astronauts, left to right, Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover take part in a question and answer session during a live feed at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, April 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in full screen
Artemis II mission astronauts, left to right, Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover take part in a question and answer session during a live feed at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, April 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

This means he will be allowed to have jobs outside the air force but will also be permitted to work with the Canadian Armed Forces when the need arises.

Story continues below advertisement

“This unique position is a deliberate launchpad designed to leave the door open for creative, ongoing ways to support and enable the vital work happening in Canada with respect to space, and I’m excited for the new challenges it will bring,” he said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hansen thanked the Royal Canadian Air Force, the CSA, NASA and international partner agencies in his farewell message.

“To all Canadians: thank you for believing in what our country can achieve when we aim high,” he added.

Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked Hansen for his “extraordinary service to Canada and his remarkable contributions to space exploration” and for helping Canada become only the second nation on Earth to send an astronaut on a lunar mission.

Story continues below advertisement

“Colonel Hansen united millions of Canadians around a single mission and pushed the boundaries of what we believed was possible,” Carney said, wishing Hansen “the very best in the years ahead.”

Astronauts, from left, pilot Victor Glover, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, commander Reid Wiseman and mission specialist, Christina Koch leave the Operations and Checkout building on their way to Launch Pad 39B for a planned liftoff on NASA's Artemis II moon rocket at the Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) View image in full screen
Astronauts, from left, pilot Victor Glover, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, commander Reid Wiseman and mission specialist, Christina Koch leave the Operations and Checkout building on their way to Launch Pad 39B for a planned liftoff on NASA’s Artemis II moon rocket at the Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux).

The 50-year-old’s connection to the air force goes back to when he was 12, when he joined the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in his hometown of London, Ont.

In 2009, he was selected by the Canadian Space Agency’s astronaut recruitment program.

In April, he became the first-ever non-American to travel beyond low-earth orbit as part of the Artemis II mission.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices