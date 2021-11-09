Menu

Crime

One-year-old Surrey B.C. child found safe after they were in backseat of stolen car

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 12:56 pm
The child has been found safe and is being returned to their family. View image in full screen
The child has been found safe and is being returned to their family. File / Global News

A one-year-old child is safe Tuesday morning after a harrowing ordeal in Surrey B.C.

Police said at 8:35 a.m. they received a report of a vehicle stolen in the Cloverdale area while a child was still in their car seat in the back.

Read more: Alberta man charged in connection with Surrey, B.C. shootings

Story continues below advertisement

 

At 9:25 a.m., the vehicle was spotted in the city.

The child is now being safely returned to their family.

Police say officers are still looking for the suspect or suspects.

More to come.

