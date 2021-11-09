One-year-old Surrey B.C. child found safe after they were in backseat of stolen car

A one-year-old child is safe Tuesday morning after a harrowing ordeal in Surrey B.C.
Police said at 8:35 a.m. they received a report of a vehicle stolen in the Cloverdale area while a child was still in their car seat in the back.
At 9:25 a.m., the vehicle was spotted in the city.
The child is now being safely returned to their family.
Police say officers are still looking for the suspect or suspects.
More to come.
