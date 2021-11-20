New Brunswick trail snags lone Canadian spot on National Geographic list

Send this page to someone via email

National Geographic has released its top destinations for 2022 and a popular New Brunswick hiking trail was the only Canadian place to make the list.

The Sentier Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail claimed a spot on the coveted “Best of the World” list, and judging by photos it’s easy to see why.

According to the Mi’gmaq Trail website, the 150-kilometre trail follows the Nepisiguit River system from Bathurst, N.B., to Mount Carleton Provincial Park. Mi’gmaq people used the river for over 10,000 years as a migration route and to gain access to the land’s interior.

Follow the trail and you’ll find oft-changing landscape and trail conditions, from river delta to valley to the Appalachian Mountain Range. Along the way you can spot waterfalls, river rapids, cliffs, lookouts and side trails.

National Geographic outlined five different categories for this year’s list: nature, adventure, sustainability, culture and history.

While the pandemic has been tough on people, and many still feel hesitant about worldwide travel, the team at National Geographic is optimistic that we’ll soon be comfortable reclaiming adventure.

“While the pandemic stalled many of our travel plans for nearly two years, our appetite for new and impactful journeys has only grown. In many ways, the pandemic provided a moment for travellers and communities around the world to reflect and regroup on how we explore the world,” said George Stone, executive editor of National Geographic Travel.

And while you wait for your next adventure, enjoy some more photos from the Sentier Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail.

The list celebrates a number of World Heritage sites in honor of UNESCO’s 50 years of helping to safeguard cultural and natural treasures. This year’s list can be viewed in full here.