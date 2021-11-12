Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 12 2021 10:08am
04:49

Travel Best Bets: Canada’s blanket travel advisory lifted

Travel Consultant Claire Newell discusses what travelers need to know about Canada’s travel advisory system, now the blanket ban on non-essential travel has been lifted.

