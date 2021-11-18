Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in Osborne Village

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 2:10 pm
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. File/Global News

Homicide detectives are investigating what Winnipeg police are calling a suspicious death in Osborne Village.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive man found on the ground in the 400 block of River Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate shooting on Mountain Avenue

First responders determined the man was dead.

Click to play video: 'Firefighters find body after Young Street fire' Firefighters find body after Young Street fire
Firefighters find body after Young Street fire – Sep 21, 2021

Police have not identified the man.

Read more: Winnipeg man shot on Maryland Street Tuesday afternoon, police say

In a release later in the day Thursday, police said the man’s death is suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

 

