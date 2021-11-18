Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in Osborne Village

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are investigating what Winnipeg police are calling a suspicious death in Osborne Village.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive man found on the ground in the 400 block of River Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

First responders determined the man was dead.

Police have not identified the man.

In a release later in the day Thursday, police said the man’s death is suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.