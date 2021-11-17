Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man shot on Maryland Street Tuesday afternoon, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 5:14 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man is in hospital in critical condition after a Tuesday afternoon shooting, police said.

Police were called to the 500 block of Maryland Street around 4:30 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-9216 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

