Winnipeg man shot on Maryland Street Tuesday afternoon, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in hospital in critical condition after a Tuesday afternoon shooting, police said.

Police were called to the 500 block of Maryland Street around 4:30 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot.

Yesterday, the Tactical Support Team officers responded to a report of a shooting on Maryland. An adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conveyed by ambulance to a hospital, in critical condition, where he remains.

Full release:https://t.co/qaYUtVDl4h — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 17, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-9216 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

2:36 Surveillance video shows shooting outside popular Winnipeg nightclub Surveillance video shows shooting outside popular Winnipeg nightclub – Oct 25, 2021