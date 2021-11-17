Winnipeg man shot on Maryland Street Tuesday afternoon, police say

A Winnipeg man is in hospital in critical condition after a Tuesday afternoon shooting, police said.
Police were called to the 500 block of Maryland Street around 4:30 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot.
The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-9216 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Surveillance video shows shooting outside popular Winnipeg nightclub
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments