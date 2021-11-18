Winnipeg police investigate shooting on Mountain Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering in hospital after he was shot and left on a North End roadway, Wednesday afternoon, say Winnipeg police.

They were called to reports that a man had been shot on Mountain Avenue near Salter Street around 5 p.m.

Responding officers provided first aid before an ambulance arrived and rushed the man to hospital in unstable condition.

The man’s condition has since been upgraded to stable, police said in a Thursday release.

Mountain Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated.

Police say no arrests have been made and haven’t provided any further details about the victim.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

