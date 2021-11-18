Halifax police lay murder charge in Dartmouth killing, Canada-wide arrest warrant issued

Halifax police have issued a murder charge in the homicide of 35-year-old Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas.
Halifax Regional Police say 27-year Tyreece Alexander Whynder-Ewing has been charged with second-degree murder, and have obtained a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
Early Saturday, police found Thomas’s body at a residence on Braeside Court in Dartmouth, N.S. and later ruled his death as a homicide.
Read more: Charges in high-profile Halifax sex assault case withdrawn after accused dies in homicide
Thomas was previously accused in a high-profile sexual assault, facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident that occurred in 2018. Those have now been withdrawn
Carrie Low, who identified herself as the complainant in the sexual assault case, had been outspoken about the incident and how she said Halifax police mishandled the case.
At this time, police say investigators believe this is not a random incident and they are not looking for any other suspects.
More to come.
Comments