Traffic

B.C. floods: Rail traffic halted as mudslides wash out bridges, routes

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 7:51 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Shoppers clear out shelves as highway closures lead to panic buying' B.C. floods: Shoppers clear out shelves as highway closures lead to panic buying
WATCH: BC Trucking Association President and CEO Dave Earle talks about the possibility of supply shortages as key transportation routes remain blocked off for repairs.

Flooding and mudslides in B.C. have effectively halted all rail traffic in the southwestern part of the province.

There have been numerous washouts through the Fraser Canyon, including a rail bridge washout and derailment near Boston Bar.

Both CN and CP Rail say their operations have been impacted and there is no word on when service can resume.

All rail traffic has been halted in and out of the Port of Vancouver, while crews wait for a damage assessment to be complete.

Highway 1 – Tank Hill in the Fraser Canyon
Highway 1 – Tank Hill in the Fraser Canyon. B.C. Ministry of Transportation

There are already concerns over supply chain disruptions caused by flooding in the province.

The head of the BC Trucking Association said Wednesday that people need to “calm down” and “the goods are coming.”

Read more: ‘The goods are coming’: Pleas for patience in B.C. following reports of panic buying

Every major transportation route between the Lower Mainland and the Interior has been cut by washouts, flooding or landslides following record-breaking rainfall across southern B.C. between Saturday and Monday.

The province has been updating the status of the highway closures and when the routes might reopen.

A train derailment near Boston Bar. View image in full screen
A train derailment near Boston Bar. submitted
