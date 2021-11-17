B.C. floods: Rail traffic halted as mudslides wash out bridges, routes

Send this page to someone via email

Flooding and mudslides in B.C. have effectively halted all rail traffic in the southwestern part of the province.

There have been numerous washouts through the Fraser Canyon, including a rail bridge washout and derailment near Boston Bar.

Both CN and CP Rail say their operations have been impacted and there is no word on when service can resume.

All rail traffic has been halted in and out of the Port of Vancouver, while crews wait for a damage assessment to be complete.

Highway 1 – Tank Hill in the Fraser Canyon. B.C. Ministry of Transportation

There are already concerns over supply chain disruptions caused by flooding in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The head of the BC Trucking Association said Wednesday that people need to “calm down” and “the goods are coming.”

Every major transportation route between the Lower Mainland and the Interior has been cut by washouts, flooding or landslides following record-breaking rainfall across southern B.C. between Saturday and Monday.

The province has been updating the status of the highway closures and when the routes might reopen.

View image in full screen A train derailment near Boston Bar. submitted