Man charged in Toronto hit-and-run that left victim critically injured, police say

A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Toronto late Tuesday that left a victim with critical injuries, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release that officers were called to a hit-and-run on Lake Shore Boulevard West at Bathurst Street just before 11:30 p.m.

The statement said a 38-year-old man was on Bathurst Street crossing from the southeast corner to the northeast when a blue 2019 Hyundai travelling west on Lake Shore hit him as he was crossing.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle didn’t stay at the scene.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jose David Millan was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Millan is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 29.

Police said they’re looking to speak to anyone who has video footage of the area or incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

