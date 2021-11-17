Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for man involved in alleged attempted abduction of girl in Mississauga

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 3:12 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel police say they are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in an attempted abduction of a young girl in Mississauga.

Investigators said that on Nov. 15 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. an 11-year-old girl was walking in the area of Delle Donne and Camberwell drives when a suspect got out of his vehicle and attempted to force her towards it.

Police said the girl was able to break free and run away.

The suspect is described as being six-foot-two with a medium build and 175 lbs. He has short black hair and was wearing a black bomber jacket and a toque at the time of the alleged incident.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle was a small, black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigations at 905-453-2121 extension 1133 or the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 extension 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagpeel police tagattempted abduction tagPeel crime tagCamberwell drive tagDelle Donne drive tagPeel Attempted Abduction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers