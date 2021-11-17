Police search for man involved in alleged attempted abduction of girl in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police say they are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in an attempted abduction of a young girl in Mississauga.

Investigators said that on Nov. 15 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. an 11-year-old girl was walking in the area of Delle Donne and Camberwell drives when a suspect got out of his vehicle and attempted to force her towards it.

Police said the girl was able to break free and run away.

The suspect is described as being six-foot-two with a medium build and 175 lbs. He has short black hair and was wearing a black bomber jacket and a toque at the time of the alleged incident.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle was a small, black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigations at 905-453-2121 extension 1133 or the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 extension 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

