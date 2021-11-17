1.9 kg of meth seized in Medicine Hat’s largest drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) believes its latest drug bust in Medicine Hat is one of the city’s largest ever.

After four search warrants during the span of two months, ALERT officers seized 1.9 kilograms of meth at a home in the South Flats area. Medicine Hat police also assisted with the investigation.

“Disrupting the meth trade has been a priority for ALERT over the past several years,” said ALERT Inspector Sean Boser.

Along with the meth, 59 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine, 55 tabs of LSD, 2.5 grams of MDMA, 900 milliliters of GHB, seven grams of psilocybin mushrooms and just over $100,000 of cash was also confiscated.

The value of the seizure is estimated at $235,000.

Previously, the largest seizure of meth in Medicine Hat was 1.7 kilograms back in April 2020.

Robert Pegoraro, 24, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and several firearms-related offences.

“The presence of methamphetamine is not only harmful to drug users, but also negatively impacts the overall health and safety of all citizens of Medicine Hat. Police agencies are committed to working together to disrupt drug trafficking networks and keep the community safe,” Medicine Hat police inspector Brent Secondiak said.

According to a news release, so far this year ALERT teams from across the province have seized more than 57 kilograms of meth.