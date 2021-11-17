Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1.9 kg of meth seized in Medicine Hat’s largest drug bust

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 2:01 pm
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams seized 1.9kg of meth along with other drugs and cash at a Medicine Hat home during a two month investigation. View image in full screen
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams seized 1.9kg of meth along with other drugs and cash at a Medicine Hat home during a two month investigation. Courtesy: ALERT

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) believes its latest drug bust in Medicine Hat is one of the city’s largest ever.

After four search warrants during the span of two months, ALERT officers seized 1.9 kilograms of meth at a home in the South Flats area. Medicine Hat police also assisted with the investigation.

“Disrupting the meth trade has been a priority for ALERT over the past several years,” said ALERT Inspector Sean Boser.

Read more: 3 charged after $400K worth of drugs, stolen property seized in Calgary police investigation

Along with the meth, 59 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine, 55 tabs of LSD, 2.5 grams of MDMA, 900 milliliters of GHB, seven grams of psilocybin mushrooms and just over $100,000 of cash was also confiscated.

Story continues below advertisement

The value of the seizure is estimated at $235,000.

Previously, the largest seizure of meth in Medicine Hat was 1.7 kilograms back in April 2020.

Read more: 4 arrested after drug bust near Medicine Hat

Robert Pegoraro, 24, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and several firearms-related offences.

“The presence of methamphetamine is not only harmful to drug users, but also negatively impacts the overall health and safety of all citizens of Medicine Hat. Police agencies are committed to working together to disrupt drug trafficking networks and keep the community safe,” Medicine Hat police inspector Brent Secondiak said.

According to a news release, so far this year ALERT teams from across the province have seized more than 57 kilograms of meth.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drug Bust tagMeth tagALERT tagMedicine Hat tagAlberta Law Enforcement Response Teams tagMedicine Hat Police Service tagMedicine Hat drug bust tagRobert Pegoraro tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers