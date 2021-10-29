3 charged after $400K worth of drugs, stolen property seized in Calgary police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged and more charges may be on the way following a two-month investigation by Calgary police that netted upwards of $400,000 worth of drugs and stolen property.

The two-month investigation began in late August, after Calgary police said intelligence received from another investigation suggested a residence in Panorama Hills may be involved in drug trafficking.

Two search warrants were executed after investigators were able to “gather evidence of individuals demonstrating behaviour consistent with drug trafficking,” police said in a media release Friday morning.

The first search was done on Sept. 19, when police stopped a man driving a vehicle from Calgary to Brooks, Alta.

Police seized what they called a large amount of illicit drugs from the vehicle, including about $160,000 worth of methamphetamine and $10,000 worth of fentanyl.

A second search was done on Sept. 29 at a home in the 0 to 100 block of Pantego Rise N.W., where the following items were seized by police:

881.3 grams of fentanyl

370.5 grams of methamphetamine

673.8 grams of phenacetin

31.2 grams of MDMA

150 grams of cocaine

97 pills of Xanax

700 pills of Percocet

16.9 grams of buprenorphine hydrochloride

245.1 grams of cannabis

$11,205 in cash

12-gauge shotgun

A stolen Toyota Rav4

A stolen motorbike

2 stolen bicycles

80 pieces of government identification

Police said the drugs were worth a total of $362,660.

“This investigation diverted a large amount of drugs off of our streets and we continue to target drug traffickers in our city,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs with the Calgary Police Service.

"We know that there is no such thing as a safe street drug, and our investigators are committed to removing as many harmful drugs from our community as possible."

Richard Luc Cormier, 42, is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of breach of probation, 10 counts of breach of release order, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and disqualified driving.

Robert Bienkowski, 33, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, breach of probation and breach of release order.

Tanis Kras-Milligan, 37, is charged with two counts of breach of probation and two counts of breach of release order.

Police said additional charges may be laid in the coming weeks.

Calgary police worked with the Brooks RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service on the investigation.