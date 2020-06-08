Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4 arrested after drug bust near Medicine Hat

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 8, 2020 3:11 pm
Four people were arrested and $20,000 worth of drugs was seized after a drug bust in Medicine Hat, Alta. on June 8, 2020. .
Four people were arrested and $20,000 worth of drugs was seized after a drug bust in Medicine Hat, Alta. on June 8, 2020. . Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams

Four people are facing 15 charges after a drug bust just outside Medicine Hat, Alta., by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

In a news release on Monday, ALERT said four suspects were arrested on June 3 in Veinerville.

READ MORE: Charges laid in what police believe is largest meth bust in Medicine Hat history

Police said they seized nearly $20,000 worth of drugs during a search in the small Alberta hamlet. Police reportedly seized 184 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Gerald Thurber, 52, Trent Collier, 44, Kris Hansen, 37, and Jessica Ott, 24, are all facing charges of possession of drugs.

Thurber and Collier are also facing one charge each of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, among others.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Over $30K in illegal drugs seized in Medicine Hat bust: ALERT

Before the search, police said two ALERT vehicles were rammed as one of the suspects attempted to get away from police.

“Drug dealers will go to great lengths to protect their trade, including introducing violence into the community and those around them,” Insp. Sean Boser with ALERT said in a news release.

READ MORE: Drugs, rifle, machete seized and 5 people facing charges after southern Alberta drug investigation

One investigator attended hospital as a precaution, but police said no serious injuries were reported.

Thurber is facing one count each of flight from police and assault on a peace officer with a weapon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeDrug BustALERTAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsMedicine Hat CrimeMedicine Hat drugsMedicine Hat drug bustMedicine Hat ALERTSouthern Alberta drug bust
Flyers
More weekly flyers