4 arrested after drug bust near Medicine Hat

Four people are facing 15 charges after a drug bust just outside Medicine Hat, Alta., by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

In a news release on Monday, ALERT said four suspects were arrested on June 3 in Veinerville.

Police said they seized nearly $20,000 worth of drugs during a search in the small Alberta hamlet. Police reportedly seized 184 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Gerald Thurber, 52, Trent Collier, 44, Kris Hansen, 37, and Jessica Ott, 24, are all facing charges of possession of drugs.

Thurber and Collier are also facing one charge each of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, among others.

Before the search, police said two ALERT vehicles were rammed as one of the suspects attempted to get away from police.

“Drug dealers will go to great lengths to protect their trade, including introducing violence into the community and those around them,” Insp. Sean Boser with ALERT said in a news release.

One investigator attended hospital as a precaution, but police said no serious injuries were reported.

Thurber is facing one count each of flight from police and assault on a peace officer with a weapon.