Regina police issue public safety alert regarding high-risk sex offender

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) have issued a public advisory regarding a man who is considered to be a high risk to reoffend sexually and/or violently.

The alert falls under the authority of the Saskatchewan Public Disclosure Act.

Police described Louis Ted Mercredi as a 38-year-old Indigenous male who is approximately five-foot-nine in height, weighing about 257 pounds with a heavy build. Mercredi has brown eyes and short black hair.

Police say Mercredi resides in the Heritage neighbourhood of Regina, in a residence that provides supervision and monitoring of his activities. Prior to Nov. 16, he had not been permitted unescorted absences from his approved residence.

“Louis Ted Mercredi has a criminal history which includes violent sexual offences and has a history of reoffending. During his time of incarceration, he did complete programing designated to address his risk factors,” according to RPS. “However, Louis Ted Mercredi has not made any progress in reducing his high risk to re-offend violently. He just completed an eight year, one month sentence. At his last sentencing he was designated as a Dangerous Offender and was given a Long Term Supervision order for ten years.”

Story continues below advertisement

RPS noted information on Mercredi is intended to enable members of the public to take precaution not to embark upon any form of vigilantism or other unreasonable conduct directed towards him.

Police stated under the conditions of the Long Term Supervision Order, Mercredi is required to live at an approved residence and must abide by the following special conditions:

Must not consume, purchase or possess alcohol;

Must not enter establishments where the primary source of income is derived from the sale or consumption of alcohol;

Must not consume, purchase or possess drugs, other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed, and over-the-counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer;

Must not associate with any person he knows or believes is involved in criminal activity, or anyone who is actively abusing substances;

Must follow a treatment plan/program to be arranged by his parole supervisor in the areas of sexual deviancy and substance abuse;

Must immediately report all intimate, sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor;

Must not to attempt to initiate any intimate sexual and non-sexual friendships with females;

Must have no direct or indirect contact with any of his current or previous victims of his sexual offending convictions; and

must not own, possess or have the control of any weapon.

Anyone who wishes to report an incident where Mercredi is in violation of the listed conditions, should call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Concerns or reports from persons living outside of Regina should be directed to the nearest detachment of the RCMP or local municipal police department.

Story continues below advertisement

For further information on why public alerts/disclosures are released, please visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection website.