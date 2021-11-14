Menu

Crime

Regina police, coroner investigate Heseltine Road death

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 6:01 pm
Regina police, coroner investigate Heseltine Road death - image
File / Global News

Regina police are investigating a death in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road.

Read more: Death of Regina man now deemed city’s 10th homicide of 2021

Early Sunday, officers found a man who was confirmed to be dead on Heseltine Road.

Regina police are now conducting an investigation into the death with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Police say more details will be released as the investigation continues.

Read more: Police, coroner open investigation after woman found dead in Regina home

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan commits to creating police watchdog, details unclear' Saskatchewan commits to creating police watchdog, details unclear
Saskatchewan commits to creating police watchdog, details unclear – Apr 8, 2021
