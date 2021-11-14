Regina police, coroner investigate Heseltine Road death

Regina police are investigating a death in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road.
Early Sunday, officers found a man who was confirmed to be dead on Heseltine Road.
Regina police are now conducting an investigation into the death with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.
Police say more details will be released as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Saskatchewan commits to creating police watchdog, details unclear
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments