Regina police, coroner investigate Heseltine Road death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina police are investigating a death in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road.

Early Sunday, officers found a man who was confirmed to be dead on Heseltine Road.

Regina police are now conducting an investigation into the death with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Police say more details will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

1:36 Saskatchewan commits to creating police watchdog, details unclear Saskatchewan commits to creating police watchdog, details unclear – Apr 8, 2021