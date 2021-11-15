Menu

Crime

Teenage male charged with second-degree murder of 16-year-old female: Police

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 12:08 pm
A 15-year-old Regina male is charged in a homicide investigation of a 16-year-old female. The accused appeared in Provincial Youth Court on the morning of November 15, 2021.
A 15-year-old Regina male is charged in a homicide investigation of a 16-year-old female. The accused appeared in Provincial Youth Court on the morning of November 15, 2021. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says a 15-year-old male has been charged in relation to the death of a 16-year-old female.

Read more: Regina police, coroner investigate Heseltine Road death

Police were dispatched on November 1, 2021 to a residence on the 1200 block of Rae Street, responding to a weapons offence report. When police arrived, they located a female outside of the residence who EMS confirmed was deceased.

“Investigation into the circumstances of her death, which was deemed a homicide, led to the arrest of 15 year-old male on November 12, 2021,” the RPS said in a media release. “The youth was subsequently charged with second degree murder.”

Read more: Regina man facing charges after weapons call early Sunday

The Regina male, who cannot be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with second-degree murder. Police said the accused appeared in Provincial Youth Court on these charges on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM.

