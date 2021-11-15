Teenage male charged with second-degree murder of 16-year-old female: Police

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says a 15-year-old male has been charged in relation to the death of a 16-year-old female.

Police were dispatched on November 1, 2021 to a residence on the 1200 block of Rae Street, responding to a weapons offence report. When police arrived, they located a female outside of the residence who EMS confirmed was deceased.

“Investigation into the circumstances of her death, which was deemed a homicide, led to the arrest of 15 year-old male on November 12, 2021,” the RPS said in a media release. “The youth was subsequently charged with second degree murder.”

The Regina male, who cannot be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with second-degree murder. Police said the accused appeared in Provincial Youth Court on these charges on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM.