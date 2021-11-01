Regina man facing charges after weapons call early Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man is facing a number of charges related to a weapons offence over the weekend.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said on Sunday about 4 a.m., police units were dispatched to the 800 block of Winnipeg Street for a weapons call, potentially involving a knife.

Police learned through preliminary information that a man had gotten into a cab at that location, where a verbal altercation occurred between the man and the driver. It led to the driver asking the man to leave.

The man had allegedly moved as if to strike the driver where the man was believed to have had a weapon in his hands. The driver called the police and the suspect fled.

The RPS conducted an area search and during their investigation, a man was taken into custody. The man had a warrant out in Saskatoon and was also suspected in an unrelated file. As the investigation continued, a large knife was found on the man.

Jason Dustin Hotomanie, 31, was charged with breach of undertaking, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of release order. The Regina man made his first court appearance in provincial court on Monday morning.

