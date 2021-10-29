Regina man charged after three women tied up and robbed

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man is facing a number of charges in connection with a break and enter home invasion on Wednesday.

Regina Police Service (RPS) said around 8:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 700 block of King Street for a report that three women had been tied up, held at gunpoint and robbed.

Police learned that an hour earlier a suspect had allegedly entered the apartment, tied up the victims and pointed what looked like a long-barrel rifle at them. The victims were not physically hurt.

Police say the suspect took the women’s purses and phones before leaving.

Investigation into this incident resulted in a high-risk vehicle stop around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Park Street and 12th Avenue East.

Three men were taken into custody without further incident. Two of the men were interviewed and released without charge.

Cain Andrew Crawford, 25, is charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence (robbery), three counts of forcible confinement, possession of a property obtained by crime under $5,000, breach of undertaking, two counts of breach of probation, and disguise with intent.

Crawford made an appearance in court on Friday morning.

