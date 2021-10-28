Regina police looking for information after shots fired at home

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for information from the public in hopes of solving three separate incidents where shots were fired at the same house.

The RPS said the incidents happened “just days apart” with the first event occurring on Oct. 22.

Officers were dispatched around 1:53 a.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Cameron Street for a report of shots fired.

One man who is a resident of the house reported hearing an argument down the block and the sound of glass breaking.

“Moments later someone shot at the picture window of the house,” RPS stated in a release.

Another man who also lives in the home reported seeing a group of people running away toward the south end of the block.

There were two other people sleeping in the house at the time, including a child.

RPS say an investigation was underway into this incident, with officers trying to get information that could help them identify the suspect, when the second event occurred.

On Oct. 26, around 1:56 a.m., police received information that another similar event happened at the same house. This time only two unknown suspects were involved.

The third event happened on Wednesday around 2 a.m.

The single male suspect is described as five feet eight inches tall and wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie. The suspect fled between houses, heading eastbound.

Regina police say this event is very concerning to them as well as the victims and the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

