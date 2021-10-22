Menu

Crime

Man charged in Regina’s 11th homicide of 2021

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 4:27 pm
Man charged in Regina’s 11th homicide of 2021 - image
File / Global News

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with Regina’s 11th homicide of the year.

Read more: Regina police investigating 3rd homicide reported in a week

Reagan Riley Joseph MacDonald of Regina is charged with manslaughter and failure to comply following the death of a 43-year-old man in a home on King Street Wednesday evening.

MacDonald was arrested early Thursday morning by Regina police.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Mitchell Lorne Oliver Anthony from Regina.

Read more: Death of Regina man now deemed city’s 10th homicide of 2021

Police say patrol members were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of King Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers requested EMS immediately after finding the victim. Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived but could not revive the victim.

MacDonald made his first appearance in court on Friday morning.

