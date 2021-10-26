Regina homicide suspect arrested after robbery in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

While investigating an armed robbery, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested a man wanted in connection with Regina’s 10th homicide of 2021.

Regina Police Service (RPS) officers were called just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18 to a house in the 1000 block of Angus Street for a report of a male, believed to be deceased at that location.

Officers arrived and found the body of Kade Luke Neapetung, 29, who was confirmed deceased.

Investigation into this death led to a warrant being issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Thomas Louis Bodechon.

Officers were called to a Saskatoon store in the 2600 block of Broadway Avenue at roughly 10 p.m. on Oct. 22. A staff member reported that two armed men had entered the busines, demanded cash and fled the scene.

SPS said their investigation led to a Saskatoon home in the 60 block of Rita Crescent where they believed a suspect may have been located. Members of the guns and gangs and tactical support units attended to a garage behind the residence at roughly 1 p.m. on Monday.

A few hours later, Bodechon was arrested. SPS said he was taken into custody after a small fire was set inside the garage, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Regina man is facing charges originating in the Bridge City such as armed robbery and was scheduled to make a provincial court appearance on Tuesday.

RPS anticipate the accused will be remanded and brought to the Queen City by the end of this week to appear in court on the first-degree murder charge.

