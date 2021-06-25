Menu

Crime

Historic Regina homicide case reaches resolution, found remains identified

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 6:04 pm
Remains have been identified by the Regina Police in a historic homicide case. View image in full screen
Remains have been identified by the Regina Police in a historic homicide case. File / Global News

Regina Police have confirmed the identity of remains found in a historic homicide case.

Read more: 4th person charged in Regina homicide: police

In September 1997, Patrick Cyril Thauberger reported missing, having last been seen at the old Regina Bus Depot.

Thauberger was scheduled to travel to Edmonton but he never arrived at his destination.

Read more: Regina police find human remains believed to be Patrick Thauberger

Human remains that were believed to be his were recovered in a rural area on Dec. 3, 2020. Police have since confirmed the remains to be that of Thauberger.

Joseph Thauberger, his brother, age 78, was charged with first-degree murder on Nov. 30 last year.

Click to play video: 'Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago' Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago
Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago – Nov 30, 2020
