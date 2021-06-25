Historic Regina homicide case reaches resolution, found remains identified

Regina Police have confirmed the identity of remains found in a historic homicide case.
In September 1997, Patrick Cyril Thauberger reported missing, having last been seen at the old Regina Bus Depot.
Thauberger was scheduled to travel to Edmonton but he never arrived at his destination.
Human remains that were believed to be his were recovered in a rural area on Dec. 3, 2020. Police have since confirmed the remains to be that of Thauberger.
Joseph Thauberger, his brother, age 78, was charged with first-degree murder on Nov. 30 last year.
