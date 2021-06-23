Menu

Crime

4th person charged in Regina homicide: police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 3:01 pm
A fourth person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Robert Henry Fuchs, 52, of Carnduff, Sask. View image in full screen
A fourth person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Robert Henry Fuchs, 52, of Carnduff, Sask. File photo / Global News

Regina police have charged a fourth person in relation to a homicide that happened on Friday in Regina.

Read more: 3 charged in Regina’s 6th homicide of 2021

The victim has been identified as Robert Henry Fuchs, 52, originally from Carnduff, Sask. Two men and a woman had already been charged in this homicide.

Police were called to a hospital around midnight on Friday for a report of an injured man, who was later pronounced dead. Fuchs’ death was investigated by police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Read more: Regina police investigating man’s death as a homicide

Police were investigating a home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street in connection with the homicide.

Police arrested the fourth suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

Regina man Travis Grimoldby, 22, is facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition, contrary to prohibition.

Read more: Manitoba court records name young woman charged in death of 12-year-old

Grimboldy is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police are still investigating this case and ask anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

