4th person charged in Regina homicide: police

Regina police have charged a fourth person in relation to a homicide that happened on Friday in Regina.

The victim has been identified as Robert Henry Fuchs, 52, originally from Carnduff, Sask. Two men and a woman had already been charged in this homicide.

Police were called to a hospital around midnight on Friday for a report of an injured man, who was later pronounced dead. Fuchs’ death was investigated by police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police were investigating a home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street in connection with the homicide.

Police arrested the fourth suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

Regina man Travis Grimoldby, 22, is facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition, contrary to prohibition.

Grimboldy is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police are still investigating this case and ask anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.