Regina man charged in weekend break and enter robbery

A 40 year-old Regina man has been charged in a weekend break and enter robbery.
Regina police responded to a report of a residential break and enter in progress on the 600 block of Queen Street on Saturday morning.
Read more: Regina suspect facing 39 criminal charges
Police say the residents were still at home and claimed someone had kicked in their back door and left with their television.
The victims were able to provide police with a description and police found the suspect in another home with the stolen television on the living room floor.
The television was returned to the victims.
Richard Paul Kaiswatum is charged with breaking and entering and committing theft.
Kaiswatum made his first court appearance in Provincial Court Monday morning.
Comments