Winnipeg man arrested Tuesday after break in, attempted stabbing: police

A Winnipeg man is in custody after police said a suspect broke into a business and tried to stab a pair of security guards early Tuesday.

Police said they were called just before 6 a.m. to a business in the 200 block of Portage Avenue, where they arrested a suspect who was being restrained by security.

Police believe the man broke into the business, stole some items, and was confronted by security as he tried to leave. He fought with security guards, at one point pulling out a screwdriver and trying to stab them, police said.

The guards were injured in the fracas but didn’t need hospital treatment.

The suspect, 36, tried to use a false name while in police custody, but was correctly identified soon after, police said. He’s facing charges of theft, break and enter, identity fraud, failing to comply with conditions, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

