Suspect arrested and facing 39 charges: Regina police

Jeremy Austin Lee Hastings, a 23-year old from Regina, faces 39 criminal charges from seven robberies and three break-and-enters between Aug. 6 and Aug. 19.

Regina Police Service says similarities in the crimes over the two-weak span lead them to identify Hastings as a potential suspect.

The robberies occurred on the following dates and locations:

Aug. 6 and Aug. 11 at a business in the 2100 block of Pasqua Street

Aug. 15 at a business in the 600 block of Albert Street North

Aug. 17 at a business in the 1800 block of Broad Street

Aug. 17 at a business in the 500 block of Broad Street

Aug. 18 at a business in the 500 block of McIntyre Street

Aug. 19 at a business in the 2400 block of Dewdney Avenue

Hastings was arrested by the RPS robbery unit, patrol and crime reduction team on Aug. 20

His charges include multiple counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Hasting made his first court appearance in a provincial court on Monday.

