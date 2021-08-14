Regina police investigating Friday afternoon street robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking to identify the suspect of a robbery Friday afternoon in downtown Regina.

According to Regina police, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue just before 2:45 p.m.

Patrol members learned that a woman who had been walking along the street was approached by a man on a bicycle who snatched her phone out of her hands.

Police say the woman tried to stop the suspect from getting away, but he pulled a knife out and threatened her. The man then fled the scene.

The suspect was described as an Indigenous man in his late 20s with a thin build. He wore a dark grey hoodie, blue jeans and a black ball hat. He had a black bandana covering his face.

Police add the man was riding a red bicycle and used a red-handled Bowie knife with a curved blade.

Any information regarding this incident can be directed to Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

