Crime

Regina police investigating Friday afternoon street robbery

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 2:24 pm
Regina police are hoping to identify the suspect of a street robbery on Friday afternoon.
Regina police are hoping to identify the suspect of a street robbery on Friday afternoon. File / Global News

Police are looking to identify the suspect of a robbery Friday afternoon in downtown Regina.

According to Regina police, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue just before 2:45 p.m.

Patrol members learned that a woman who had been walking along the street was approached by a man on a bicycle who snatched her phone out of her hands.

Read more: DNA solves 26-year-old mystery, identifies Winnipeg man killed by train in Regina in 1995

Police say the woman tried to stop the suspect from getting away, but he pulled a knife out and threatened her. The man then fled the scene.

The suspect was described as an Indigenous man in his late 20s with a thin build. He wore a dark grey hoodie, blue jeans and a black ball hat. He had a black bandana covering his face.

Police add the man was riding a red bicycle and used a red-handled Bowie knife with a curved blade.

Any information regarding this incident can be directed to Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

